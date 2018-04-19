 Tim Cook doesn’t believe customers want MacOS and iOS combined — Nigeria Today
Apr 19, 2018

In a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he doesn’t believe customers want MacOS and iOS to merge. Doing so would water down both for the convenience of one operating system. A merge would mean trade-offs and compromises.

The post Tim Cook doesn't believe customers want MacOS and iOS combined appeared first on Digital Trends.

