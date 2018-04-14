 Timaya blasts a follower for calling him ugly — Nigeria Today
Timaya blasts a follower for calling him ugly

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment

It all started when Nigerian artiste, Inetimi Alfred Odon popularly known as Timaya, took to instagram to share a photo of himself anticipating his tour but was rudely distracted by a follower who called him “Ugly”.

Timaya didn’t hesitate to clap back at the follower, as he savagely called him a “very fine POOR man“.

See the conversation below;

