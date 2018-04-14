Timaya blasts a follower for calling him ugly — Nigeria Today

Timaya blasts a follower for calling him ugly
It all started when Nigerian artiste, Inetimi Alfred Odon popularly known as Timaya, took to instagram to share a photo of himself anticipating his tour but was rudely distracted by a follower who called him “Ugly”.
Timaya didn’t hesitate to clap back at the follower, as he savagely called him a “very fine POOR man“.
See the conversation below;
The post Timaya blasts a follower for calling him ugly appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!