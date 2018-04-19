 Timaya Shares Photos of his Magnificent Multi-Million Naira Mansion — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Timaya Shares Photos of his Magnificent Multi-Million Naira Mansion

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Egberi papa 1 of Bayelsa or Timaya as he is fondly called is giving us money goals in his latest Instagram update this easter season.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The 37 year old Port Harcourt born singer shared online, pictures of his finished building project. The mansion is reportedly located in Lekki.

The house is so breathtakingly beautiful, you would think, you walked into a dream. The house has a pent house that looks like a fairy tale and a big walk in closet.

He captioned it, “I miss home…”.

See more photos below;

 

 Source – Gistreel

The post Timaya Shares Photos of his Magnificent Multi-Million Naira Mansion appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.