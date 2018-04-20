 Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the 1st time - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the 1st time – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the 1st time
Pulse Nigeria
Ok, guys, we have the official photos of the palatial mansion of the singer, Timaya as he shared the photos of the amazing building. The singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 19, 2018, where he shared photos of the gigantic mansion and
Timaya's magnificent mansion in Lagos issa goalInformation Nigeria
Timaya Flaunts Newly Built MansionThe Whistler NG
Timaya shares photo of his magnificent multi-million Naira homeWetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Nigeria Today –Ghafla! –NAIJA.NG
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.