Tinubu Bans APC Chairman, Others From Seeking Re-election in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Tinubu Bans APC Chairman, Others From Seeking Re-election in Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday banned members who had spent a minimum of eight years as a ward, council and state executive members from seeking re-election in its May congresses.

The National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu announced the ban in Ikeja while addressing party members at a stakeholders meeting.

He said the decision was to allow fresh people to occupy party offices at the ward, local government and state levels with a view to taking the APC to the next level in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the national leadership of the party had recently fixed May 2,5, 9 and 14 for ward, local government, state and national congresses respectively.

The decision of the party to allow congresses followed appeals by President Muhammadu Buhari who had opposed the approval of tenure elongation for party executives at all levels.

With Tuesday’s pronouncement by Tinubu, the chairman of the party in the state, Chief Henry Ajomale, who had led the chapter for a very long period, will be unable to seek re-election.

Tinubu said at the meeting: “We fought hard against tenure elongation, and now we are going to have our congresses.

“Some of you who have spent two, three, four terms as ward, local government and state executive members, it is time to go.

“We thank you, we appreciate you. But we want you to step aside. It is time for those who have been crawling for years to walk. It is time for the youths to take over.

“I mean if you have spent eight years, twelve years, you have tried. You should give us chance, let us now have new people.”

Tinubu, however, said party executive members who had only spent one term were free to seek re-election, provided they did not have records of misconduct in office.

NAN

_______ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Tinubu Bans APC Chairman, Others From Seeking Re-election in Lagos appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

