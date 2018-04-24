Tinubu bans APC chairman, others from seeking re-election — Nigeria Today

Tinubu bans APC chairman, others from seeking re-election

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday banned members who have spent eight years as ward, council and state executive members from seeking re-election in its May congresses. The National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu announced the ban in Ikeja, Lagos while addressing party members at a stakeholders’ […]

Tinubu bans APC chairman, others from seeking re-election

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

