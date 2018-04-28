Tinubu intervenes in waste managers, LASG rift — Nigeria Today

Tinubu intervenes in waste managers, LASG rift

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says the lingering issue of waste management in Lagos State will soon be resolved.

Tinubu gave the assurance yesterday in Lagos during a meeting with the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), otherwise known as PSP.

Tinubu pledged that he would reconcile all the stakeholders in his capacity as Grand Patron of AWAM to promote the business interests of waste managers and wellbeing of Lagosians.

“It is disappointing and sad that at this stage of our development, the matter should result into petition. It should have been continuity and progress.

“Whatever is the shortcoming, we will correct it. This will get to the governor latest by Monday, April 30.

“It is sad to see Olusosun dumpsite in dangerous smoke. As a grand patron of AWAM, I am concerned driving around Lagos and seeing built up refuse.

“I must say it is a challenge that is coming back and we will not allow that to happen.

“The government and governor is trying and responsive but the complexity of Lagos is compounding by the day,” he said.

The former governor of Lagos State noted that AWAM members travelled abroad to learn international best practices in waste management and applied such in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of AWAM, Mr Ola Egbeyemi, said that the waste crisis had become unprecedented, with increased volume of waste on Lagos streets, roads, highways and medians.

Egbeyemi, who was represented AWAM spokesman, Gbenga Adebola, said that the situation had taken Lagos back to pre-1999, when waste was competing with vehicular and pedestrian movements.

The post Tinubu intervenes in waste managers, LASG rift appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

