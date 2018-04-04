Tinubu Open Up On Restructuring — Nigeria Today

Tinubu Open Up On Restructuring

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday declared that he stood for true federalism. Tinubu was one of the speakers at the formal launch of an autobiography in commemoration of the 90th birthday anniversary of Chief Adebanjo, titled, “Telling It As It Is”, held in Lagos. Tinubu said he […]

The post Tinubu Open Up On Restructuring appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

