Tinubu, Saraki in dramatic handshake [PHOTO] — Nigeria Today

Tinubu, Saraki in dramatic handshake [PHOTO]
The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, dramatically exchanged handshake on Saturday. This happened at a book launch in honour of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiasu Bashar, held at the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi. The former Lagos […]
