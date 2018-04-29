 Tinubu, Saraki in dramatic handshake [PHOTO] — Nigeria Today
Tinubu, Saraki in dramatic handshake [PHOTO]

Posted on Apr 29, 2018

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, dramatically exchanged handshake on Saturday. This happened at a book launch in honour of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiasu Bashar, held at the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi. The former Lagos […]

