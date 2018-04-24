Tiwa Savage And Omarion Get Their Groove On In The Video Of 'Get It Now' Remix - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

Tiwa Savage And Omarion Get Their Groove On In The Video Of ‘Get It Now’ Remix – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Tiwa Savage And Omarion Get Their Groove On In The Video Of 'Get It Now' Remix
http://hotel.africa https://hotels.ng http://fly.africa. Official visual for the remix of Tiwa Savage's Get It Now featuring Omarion premieres is out. Get It Now which is the 3rd music off the chart-topping Sugarcane EP by Tiwa Savage now gets a video …
