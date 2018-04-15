 Tiwa Savage Debuts New Look And She Looks Gorgeous - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage Debuts New Look And She Looks Gorgeous – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Tiwa Savage Debuts New Look And She Looks Gorgeous
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Nigerian music queen, Tiwa Savage is gorgeous in anything and she looks great in this new haircut. The screen goddess goes for a natural look as she wears her natural hair in a pixie cut and she looks every bit as classy as she would when she wears a
VIDEO: Full video of Tiwa Savage at the 2018 VGMAsYEN.COM.GH

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.