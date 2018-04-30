 Tobi pictured with Alex as he celebrates his mum’s birthday (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Tobi pictured with Alex as he celebrates his mum’s birthday (Photo)

BBNaija 2nd runner-up Tobi took to instagram today to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

The former banker shared a photo with his mum and alleged lover Alex with the caption:

Happy belated birthday big mummy 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼. You deserve all the accolades 🙏🏻

Tobi’s mother was a staunch supporter of her son during his time in the big brother house.

Happy Birthday to her!

