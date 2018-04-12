Today’s Noisemakers: Chude Jideonwo, PDP, the reaction to Shehu Sani’s case with the Nigerian Police, others — Nigeria Today

Today’s Noisemakers: Chude Jideonwo, PDP, the reaction to Shehu Sani’s case with the Nigerian Police, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Chude Jideonwo

There is no other positive line of reasoning that counters what Chude has said:

There is an epidemic accelerating across the world. It’s an epidemic of unhappiness, anxiety and depression. The best way you can help stop this spread is to build your immunity -your resilience.Find your life vest. Keep it on. You need it when we need you to help other people — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) April 12, 2018

Bring up a counter argument, let us set up a committee to look into it.

At least, he is not trying to ‘disturb’ our brains with deep stuff this time around.

2. Baddman

How to become Rich in Nigeria. 1. Go and Lend 1 Million Naira. 2. Carry Barcelona straight win. (1.66 odds) and Stake 1Million naira. 1,000,000 x 1.66 odds = 1,660,000 3. Congrats. You just earned 660k. pic.twitter.com/iGhnNdpIkX — Biyi The Plug (@Baddman20) April 12, 2018

See this one oo, what if Barcelona loses?

Some replies:

And die 660 times if Barcelona don't win — HORPEME (@opemiyemi) April 12, 2018

Then Roma comes and turn you to a bloody deptor pic.twitter.com/owOLRC4SJa — Adeniyi Ajala (@PSON3) April 12, 2018

3. PDP

Are these tweets the opinions of the handler or the party itself?

The PDP and of course, Nigerians at large, are particularly worried that in the event of any national emergency, there is no sitting commander-in-chief to take charge. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 12, 2018

Whatsoever happened to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo or what is this about?

We need an opposition party not some lousy party that thinks “Nigerians at large” are stupid enough not to understand anything.

4. Bolanle

Senator Omo Agege was just suspended for suing the Senate! How can you sue a system you are actively involved. There must be Discipline in the house. I just love this senate. — BOLANLE (@bolaNLee_c) April 12, 2018

…

5. Henry Shield

President Buhari speaking in the UK said killer herdsmen are people from Libya. The DG of DSS said on Channels TV today that the killers got their arms from Nigerian Police and Army. Bottom line, armed men from Libya are in possession of arms from Nigerian Police and Army? — Henry Shield (@henryshield) April 12, 2018

It’s just confusion.

Later, the presidency will make an attempt to clarify President Buhari’s statement.

Smh!!

6. Abubakar Kareto

Kaduna State Police named Shehu Sani suspect in murder case In Nigeria we don't need to watch any drama or TV series to get entertained — Abubakar Mohd Kareto (@amkareto) April 12, 2018

Walahi! Too much drama.

From Dino Melaye to Shehu Sani.

7. Onome

Sometimes we need to kidnap some people and flog them six strokes of koboko.

If a little kid says you're ugly……. trust me YOU'RE UGLY — O N O M E (@NomzyTwits) April 12, 2018

This one wants some people to start thinking about their lives now.

