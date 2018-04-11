Today’s Noisemakers: Farooq Kperogi, Kaduna government, Dipo Awojide, others — Nigeria Today

Today’s Noisemakers: Farooq Kperogi, Kaduna government, Dipo Awojide, others
1. Idris
Outwardly, the grave is peaceful and quiet, while inwardly, it contains secrets and terrors which an ordinary mind cannot perceive.
— Idris (@7signxx) April 11, 2018
How does Idris know this?
Since we want to believe that he is a member of the ‘outward’ community and knows nothing about what is going on ‘inwardly’ in graves.
2. Nasir El-Rufai
Following the declaration of Kaduna as a polio free state, the state government today announced a monthly allowance of 10K each for 17,139 ward heads in the 34 chiefdoms. This is to appreciate the immense contribution of ward heads in ramping up polio immunization in the state.
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 11, 2018
Sometimes, we should sit back and commend some political office holders for their work. They might be ‘stubborn’ oo but…
Before you start condemning the meagre pay, remember it sums up to N171,390,000 monthly.
3. Dipo Awojide
Be inspired, be responsible.
My children will be privileged and enjoy the best education and experience. More reason I work very hard and pray to God to bless my daily hustle. My parents tried for me and I suffered less than they did.
My own kids will not suffer at all by Gods grace.
— Dr. Dipo Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) April 11, 2018
The message: Work hard and create a better future for the coming generation.
4. Sammy
This time last year a friend told me about a girl he likes but she's always calling him "Broda Lekan" i told him to shoot his shot anyways. He did, she agreed, and i was the best man in December. He just called to tell me she's 2 months pregnant.
I am so proud of my G
— Sammy Desh (@Deshysmalls) April 11, 2018
Shoot your shot!
Just like one singer said: “If you love somebody tell am you love am ehhh, it does no crime, no crime at all“.
Imagine if he had remained timid and someone else came up, just imagine.
5. Farooq Kperogi
Even as president Buhari can't resist the we-northerners-versus-they-southerners mentality. In this Dec '17 video Buhari thanked Kano pple for coming out en mass and said "saboda yan kudu su san har yanzu inada gata." That is, "so that Southerners can see how famous I still am" pic.twitter.com/iNBaLlEzSl
— Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 11, 2018
When a president talks like that, he shows that he is determined to undermine all attempts at national cohesion.
Unless the Presidency comes out to ‘clarify’ that statement, as they usually do, we must condemn such ‘open-field war against other ethnic groups‘.
6. Elvis Tunde
Party at my house on Friday!! Don't come if you're ugly
— Ibraheem Lawal (@Baddest_Law) April 11, 2018
Lawal innocently tweeted but some people are just wicked. They cannot look and pass.
It's not a good idea to have a party at your house if you won't be there. https://t.co/ZUBJETumM0
— Elvis Tunde (@Tunnyking) April 11, 2018
7. Dominic Ashimwe
Amen?
Amen!!!
If you see and understand the suffering all over the world, you cannot but be moved to tears.
8. Troublemaker
It's very Easy to Understand women, Her yes means No, her No means Yes, her yes means Yes not now, her No means Yes Not now, her Maybe means Yes, Her Maybe means Don't dear, Her Nothing means Something, her Something means i don't care
Her No means No
Do you understand now?
— Trouble Maker (@RovielOfficial) April 11, 2018
Please, can we ask this guy was doing when he was typing this?
As for me, I feel he was probably trying out Jamaican weed.
Understand wetin?
