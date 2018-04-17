 Today’s Noisemakers: Frank Edwards, Sam Adeyemi, Seun Kuti, others — Nigeria Today
Today’s Noisemakers: Frank Edwards, Sam Adeyemi, Seun Kuti, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from yesterday and today:

1. FRSC

If only they will understand this.

Most motorists in Nigeria think the road is for automobiles alone, the reason they attempt, every time, to break the leg of a pedestrian.

2. Kwabena

Choose to be happy o! my people.

3. Frank Edwards

Hmm… oro agba!

Everyone has a talent. Stop complaining – it hides the real evil. Groom, nurture your talents and show the world what you have got.

4. Sam Adeyemi

The wise leader speaks and prays… Amen?

Amen!

5. Seun Kuti

6. Ola

Some people just need to be tied to a bench and flogged.

Big head!

7. Ronke

‘Iya oni Jersey’ points out a social media phenomenon.

Aunty… is it your wish?

8. Adekunle Gold

The singer is asking something.

Well…people do worse and will still sleep.

Like killing innocents and showing no remorse!

9. MI Abaga

Bros, release the song already, stop putting fans on: ‘if you know you know’.

10. Sega

Reacting to Festus Keyamo’s confirmation that he has been given a Buhari-campaign appointment.

Then someone replies:

Bros will not have it:

Nawa oo!

Someone cannot play with you again?

But… What is this thing about Twitter users being more intelligent than Facebook users?

Is that even predominantly true?

