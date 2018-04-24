 Today’s Noisemakers: Pius Adesanmi, Nedu Okeke, Elnathan John, others — Nigeria Today
Today’s Noisemakers: Pius Adesanmi, Nedu Okeke, Elnathan John, others

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Pius Adesanmi

Then Femi Adesina, in an interview, will try explaining how his boss has been doing a lot to curtail the loss of INNOCENT LIVES every day!

Should one cry, weep, roll on the floor, run or what, so more can be done to prevent these killings?

2. Subomi

True talk.

We should think more of saving and investing (in real estate). The return no be here oo!

3. Femi

4. Elnathan John

5. Nedu Okeke

Pitiful… shameful

Throwback to when the whole country understood that the President had not read the budget but approved it.

The budget of a whole country…

6. Yemi

We now await ‘clarification’ by his media team.

Do we even need clarification? We already know that they are just a set of… please add the adjective.

7. Jude Feranmi

8. Daddy Mo

Many people do this and think it is the right thing to do.

9. Kayode Ogundamisi

10. Femi

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

