Today’s Noisemakers: Pius Adesanmi, Nedu Okeke, Elnathan John, others — Nigeria Today

Today’s Noisemakers: Pius Adesanmi, Nedu Okeke, Elnathan John, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Pius Adesanmi

Two Catholic priests, 17 parishioners. Murdered just like that by herdsmen. If u talk now, Garba Shehu will run naked into these streets, screaming that the real victim is President Buhari because the headlines make him look bad. Shush… don't embarrass d President! — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) April 24, 2018

Then Femi Adesina, in an interview, will try explaining how his boss has been doing a lot to curtail the loss of INNOCENT LIVES every day!

Should one cry, weep, roll on the floor, run or what, so more can be done to prevent these killings?

2. Subomi

With virgin land going for N250k, wonder why more young professionals aren't investing in real estate. If you set aside N20k every month, you can buy every year. With the ROI on real estate, in 10yrs, the value of your holdings could take care of your kids' college tuition. — Subomi (@subomiplumptre) April 24, 2018

True talk.

We should think more of saving and investing (in real estate). The return no be here oo!

3. Femi

Yesterday, the police attacked the BBOG team with teargas. This street was quiet all through. This same group of people were supported by those in power now pre-2015. The injustice in Nigeria will knock on your door one day and we will be here to remind you all. — Daddy Vladimir (@femiTRIP) April 24, 2018

4. Elnathan John

In another country this image might become iconic, a symbol of protest against govt and police brutality. But a great obstacle in fighting for rights is fellow oppressed hustler-citizens. Hustler "activists". Hustler bigots. Hustler professionals. Hustler writers. Defending govt. pic.twitter.com/Q9oFmF7ny0 — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) April 24, 2018

5. Nedu Okeke

An ignorant, incompetent tribalist is my president. In the latest episode of his not knowing anything that goes on around him, we are told the man – Buhari – was misled into approving (without due legislative appropriation), a whopping $469m. Tueh! — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) April 24, 2018

Pitiful… shameful

Throwback to when the whole country understood that the President had not read the budget but approved it.

The budget of a whole country…

6. Yemi

Wow!! Buhari really did appoint someone who is remanded in custody on fraud charges. Note that the charges were brought by the ICPC to which Alanamu was initially nominated. This is the 2nd nomination of this same guy by Buhari's govt!! — Yemi Web Master (@ScarTissue101) April 24, 2018

What's with Buhari and fraudsters?! Why is he always so insistent on having them in his govt? — Yemi Web Master (@ScarTissue101) April 24, 2018

We now await ‘clarification’ by his media team.

Do we even need clarification? We already know that they are just a set of… please add the adjective.

7. Jude Feranmi

“Dear Citizen, We’re both stopping Nigeria from moving forward If you and you

believe me when still believe me

I said this when I said this” pic.twitter.com/VrHuWTo5gl — JFK – #RealCHANGE (@JudeFeranmi) April 24, 2018

8. Daddy Mo

My old account @officialdaddymo was suspended because I tweeted copyrighted material from premier league and Coachella. Even though I got retractions from the agents themselves, Twitter weren’t very forgiving. No mercy. An an ex-convict who has been in twitter jail, be careful. — DaddyMO (@DaddyMoTalks) April 24, 2018

Many people do this and think it is the right thing to do.

9. Kayode Ogundamisi

.@dino_melaye in handcuffs? No waaaaaayyyyyyy. That can never happen. I can bet my wages for the year 2019 on that. https://t.co/czgrLKfHEa — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) April 24, 2018

10. Femi

Oshodi now looking like Califor-ni-a.@AkinwunmiAmbode you deserve some accolades pic.twitter.com/Gj8ETtfGte — Daddy Vladimir (@femiTRIP) April 23, 2018

