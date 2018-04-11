Todays Question: Buhari says he is re-contesting because majority of Nigerians appreciate what he’s doing – You agree ??? — Nigeria Today

Speaking from the UK, President Muhamadu Buhari says he is re-contesting because majority of Nigerians appreciate what he’s doing and they want me to serve one more term. While receiving the Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Reverend Justin Welby in London on Wednesday, President Buhari said:

I declared before leaving home because Nigerians were talking too much about whether I would run or not. So, I felt I should break the ice. We have many things to focus on, like security, agriculture, economy, anti-corruption, and many others.

“We needed to concentrate on them, and politics should not be a distraction. The majority of Nigerians appreciate what we are doing, and that is why I am re-contesting.”