Today’s Question: What Do you think of Senator Dino Melaye’s Failed Recall Process??? — Nigeria Today

Today’s Question: What Do you think of Senator Dino Melaye’s Failed Recall Process???

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Sunday announced that the recall exercise of Senator Dino Melaye, who is hospitalised at the moment has failed.

The result of the verification released early Sunday in Lokoja by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that 39,285 of the signatories were verified, out of which only 18,762 signatures were genuine.

At least 51 percent of voters are required to verify their signatures for the recall process to move to the next stage, but only five percent of registered voters turned out.

Are you happy for Dino Melaye or you think the recall would have made more sense if he had been recalled???

