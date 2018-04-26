 Toke Makinwa Makes Shocking Health Revelation — Nigeria Today
Toke Makinwa Makes Shocking Health Revelation

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment, Health, Video | 0 comments

Media personality, Toke Makinwa,  surprised quite a few people when she admitted to battling Fibroid for about 7 years before finally having surgery to fix the situation. In her latest vlog, she explored the topic and gave viewers a look into her struggle with fibroid and what led her to finally have it taken out. […]

