Toke Makinwa reveals she has been battling Fibroid for the past 7 years (Video) — Nigeria Today

Toke Makinwa has revealed in a vlog video that she has been battling fibroid for 7 years and has engaged in fasting and prayers but all to no avail as the condition failed to get better.

She however stated that she now feels better as she advised others who might be currently experience same not to be scared of undergoing surgery.

Toke Makinwa said:

“I have been battling fibroid for 6 going on 7 years and it’s been one hell of a ride.





I think I was diagnosed 7 years ago. I finally decided to do something about the situation this year because it was getting to the point where it was beginning to affect me.

I was in a lot of pains I couldn’t sit up properly it was beginning to push against certain organs inside of me. it was just nasty and a total disaster.

I started wearing undergarment body magic just to make so, i don’t look bloated and pregnant cos I didn’t want to have surgery.

Trust me I have been to Mountian of Fire, been through ever church service, taken all the communions and done all the fasting and prayer. It just didn’t get better.

If you are like me and scared of going under the knife it can be a terrible experience, it was successful and I’m alive, I’m here.” she concluded.

Recall that Toke Makinwa had given up on the male folk as she took to her Instagram story to say that she is tired of men that lie and even asked for how she can become a nun.

Read what she wrote below;

Tired of all these lie lie men, On becoming a nun, where can i register? Boys are annoying, let’s throw rocks at them

