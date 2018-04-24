Toke Makinwa wants to be a nun - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Toke Makinwa wants to be a nun – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Toke Makinwa wants to be a nun
Pulse Nigeria
Toke Makinwa is apparently thinking of becoming a nun which means we are going to have a celebrity at the convert! The media personality jokingly made this known on her Instagram stories on Monday, April 23, 2018, where she said she was tired of men …
