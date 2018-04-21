Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Her Plastic Surgeon For Making Her Body Speak In Tongues - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Her Plastic Surgeon For Making Her Body Speak In Tongues – Information Nigeria
Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Her Plastic Surgeon For Making Her Body Speak In Tongues
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is not one to shy away from the truth. In a post on Instagram, which she stated might be controversial, she appreciates her plastic surgeon for doing a good job with her body. She says “This body be speaking in tongues”. A …
“This body be speaking in tongues” – Tonto Dikeh appreciates her Plastic Surgeon
Tonto Dikeh Proves She Is A Drama Queen As She Shows Off Her Banging Body
