Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Her Plastic Surgeon For Making Her Body Speak In Tongues — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Her Plastic Surgeon For Making Her Body Speak In Tongues
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is not one to shy away from the truth.
In a post on Instagram, which she stated might be controversial, she appreciates her plastic surgeon for doing a good job with her body.
She says “This body be speaking in tongues”.
A couple of weeks ago Tonto Dikeh opened up about her cosmetic surgery with a teaser for her new reality show.
