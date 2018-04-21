Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Her Plastic Surgeon For Making Her Body Speak In Tongues — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Her Plastic Surgeon For Making Her Body Speak In Tongues

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is not one to shy away from the truth.

In a post on Instagram, which she stated might be controversial, she appreciates her plastic surgeon for doing a good job with her body.

She says “This body be speaking in tongues”.

A couple of weeks ago Tonto Dikeh opened up about her cosmetic surgery with a teaser for her new reality show.

