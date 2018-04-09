Tonto Dikeh celebrates 3 years as a born again Christian; dashes out iPhone 6 — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh celebrates 3 years as a born again Christian; dashes out iPhone 6

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh who’s also known by alias, Radical for Jesus, is celebrating her third year of joining the body of Christ today.

Led by the spirit, she’s in light of her finding cavalry anniversary dashing out iPhone 6 to some of her loyal fans.

The actress who is set to launch her reality show, King Tonto, despite objection from her estranged husband, Churchill Obasanjo, has been very outspoken about her faith, especially on social media where she preaches and exhorts her followers regularly.

She wrote:

Feeling Xtra generous..

As my Spirit leads I will choose a very loyal fan To win this new iPhone 6(Abeg make una manage economy d shake)..

Write an Essay about me using a beautiful picture of me,Post it and tag me using the hash tag #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS ..May the best win

Pls join me in celebrating 3years in the body of Christ..

Today marks the best day of the rest of my life

Celebration of a new life

Celebrating being BORN AGAIN..

HAPPY BORN AGAIN DAY to me…

Winner will be announced by the end of the week

#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS

#you must be following @t_d_foundation @mybabysmeal @tontolet

