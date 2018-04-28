 Tonto Dikeh honoured as Niger Delta humanitarian peace ambassador — Nigeria Today
Tonto Dikeh honoured as Niger Delta humanitarian peace ambassador

Nollywood Actress & Philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh was recently honoured with the Peace Ambassador Awards by the Niger-Delta Peace Ambassador Initiative an organisation, that promotes peace and integration. According to a recent report, the actress received the awards at the 2018 Edition of the annual Niger-Delta Peace for Development Youth Summit/ Niger Delta Ambassador Awards held at Presidential Hotel in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.
Tonto Dikeh, a foremost Nollywood actress, received the ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award’.

According to the Project Director of NDPAA, Amb. Chris Odey,the movie star was recognized for her immense contributions to the growth of the film industry, which has brought peace to the region and for several charitable projects she has embarked on through her Tonto Dikeh Foundation.
He said that the recipient had also been involved in humanitarian gestures over the years that had promoted social peace and harmony, which was in consonant with the objectives of the award.

The 2018 edition of the prestigious awards cuts across over 20 categories with recipients picked from various fields of human endeavours.

