Tonto Dikeh Reveals Shocking Reason She Doesn’t Call Halima Abubakar Anymore — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh Reveals Shocking Reason She Doesn’t Call Halima Abubakar Anymore

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to reveal why herself and her colleague, Halima Abubakar stopped calling each other.

Tonto who was very supportive when Hailma was ill wrote;

“Postive vibes to my Ex girl @halimabubakar I’m so mad at her,People pls help me judge this matter.. I visted Halima and in her fridge were some yummy meat pies and shezz..I was so hungry I ate it all and halima had the guts to tell me that I EAT TOO MUCH..(In her words ah ah you know no say na person house you Dey,You NO SABI Dey FORM. YOU JUST EAT ALL MU FOOD)

Kia I was sooooo ashamed and comically hurt and switched to DIVA MOOD…

Like really,For heavens sake am a guest and that was rude.So I left called her Once and never called again and She is very sturborn tooo she never called. After seeing her near death story ha i was Shook..I say make I apologise..

HALIMA I WIL NEVER EAT YOUR ICE CREAM AND MEAT PIE AGAIN WITHOUT YOUR PREMISSION… Hally boo boo Issa hot mess.

My extremely emotional somebody

I’m sorry for real boo ,I was hungry ma Nigga•••

Get well soon”

Source – Naijaloaded

The post Tonto Dikeh Reveals Shocking Reason She Doesn’t Call Halima Abubakar Anymore appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

