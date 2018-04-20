Tonto Dikeh Sparks New Dating Rumors After She Seeks Relationship Advice — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh Sparks New Dating Rumors After She Seeks Relationship Advice

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh apparently has a new man in her love life and she wants him to meet her son, but is not certain if the time is right.

She shared a photo of herself and asked her Instagram followers the interesting question below…

“How long did you Date him/Her before they met your Kid(Kids)

#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #JESUSGIRL

#AMAZING GRACE #RESEARCH”

