 Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband gets conferred with chieftaincy title - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband gets conferred with chieftaincy title – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband gets conferred with chieftaincy title
Pulse Nigeria
Churchill Oladunni is not fighting with Tonto Dikeh this time around as he has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Enugu. Published: 1 minute ago; Odion E. Okonofua. Print; eMail · Churchill Oladunni gets conferred with a chieftaincy title in
Tonto's Ex-husband Conferred With Chieftaincy Title In Enugu (Photos)Concise News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.