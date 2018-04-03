 Top 10 Countries Migrants Want To Live – Study — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Top 10 Countries Migrants Want To Live – Study

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News, Travel | 0 comments

A Gallup World Poll has identified the top 10 destinations for migrants seeking greener pastures away from their countries of origin. According to the poll, which was quoted by Spectators Index in a Tuesday evening tweet, the United States leads the pack with 147 million migrants. The second- and third-best choice for migrants are Germany […]

The post Top 10 Countries Migrants Want To Live – Study appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.