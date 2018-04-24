Top 5 on Fin24: Fedusa lashes out at Saftu, public sector unions warn govt of total shutdown - Fin24 — Nigeria Today

Top 5 on Fin24: Fedusa lashes out at Saftu, public sector unions warn govt of total shutdown – Fin24
Top 5 on Fin24: Fedusa lashes out at Saftu, public sector unions warn govt of total shutdown
Cape Town – A roundup of Tuesday's top economic and finance reads on Fin24. Fedusa lashes out at Saftu, calls nationwide strike self-serving. FEDUSA. The Federation of Unions of South Africa on Tuesday "totally rejected" calls by the SA Federation of …
Angry unions want government back at negotiating table
S. African trade unions threaten to shut down public services to press demand for wage increase
Massive national shutdown looms as public sector unions threaten “war”
