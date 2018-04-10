Tope Alabi Throws Surprise Party For Husband As He Turns A Year Older (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today

Tope Alabi Throws Surprise Party For Husband As He Turns A Year Older (Watch Video)

Renowned gospel singer, Tope Alabi and her entire family are in a joyous mood as the singer’s husband, Soji Alabi turns a year older today.

It was a surprise celebration of the life of the celebrant as his wife, Tope Alabi in company of a good number of celebrities surprised him with a party at their residence.

The birthday party video was shared online by actress, Ronke Odusanya. Yomi Fabiyi, Wole Agba, Ayo Ojewole and a host of other celebrities were seen in attendance.

The celebrant’s wife and singer, Tope Alabi also took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband.

She wrote;

“Help me to celebrate my wonderful Husband on his birthday. Happy birthday to you my husband, God has assigned you for my destiny and the angel of my life. I pray for more grace and and strength for you. You will be there for me till our old age in Jesus mighty name.”

