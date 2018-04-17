Tornado Escape Video Is Like Real-Life Blair Witch — Nigeria Today

Tornado Escape Video Is Like Real-Life Blair Witch

1999 was a simpler time.

Will Smith released ‘Willenium’, doomsayers predicted the Y2K bug would end the world as we knew it, and some folks believed that The Blair Witch Project was actual footage from a documentary gone wrong.

All those teary close-ups and heavy breathing was really off-putting, but it remains a classic.

Fast forward to 2018, and Savannah and Brandon Boerjan are chasing a tornado. In the moments leading up to their car and adjoining camper being run off the road, Savannah goes full Blair Witch.

Let’s watch that before we dig into the aftermath. Foul language warning:

Savannah needs to get a grip.

She later recounted the story of what happened and Mashable have this:

“Excuse the cursing but me and Brandon Boerjan are literally grateful to be alive,” she wrote in the initial post. “We were driving home from buying our brand new camper and the tornado dropped right on top of us and slung us all across the interstate into a ditch.” …”I honestly got my phone out because the clouds were moving around and I honestly thought it was pretty. Little did I know how fast this would turn from pretty to scary! We thought we were in the clear. Then we passed the hill and saw it. There it was. There was no stopping, no reversing, no going back. We had a 31+ foot camper attached and the tornado pulled us up from behind. I now know the dangers of a tornado. Never would we have thought this would happen to us.”

Thank goodness we don’t really have tornadoes hitting these parts, despite what this fake video that did the rounds during those hectic storms might suggest:

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

