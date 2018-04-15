Torres, Griezmann On Target As Atletico Thrash Levante - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Torres, Griezmann On Target As Atletico Thrash Levante – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Torres, Griezmann On Target As Atletico Thrash Levante
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Fernando Torres marked the announcement of his Atletico Madrid departure with a goal after coming off the bench to score in a 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday. Six days after confirming he will be leaving his boyhood club at the end of the season, Torres …
