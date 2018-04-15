 Torres, Griezmann On Target As Atletico Thrash Levante - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Torres, Griezmann On Target As Atletico Thrash Levante – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Sports


Torres, Griezmann On Target As Atletico Thrash Levante
Fernando Torres marked the announcement of his Atletico Madrid departure with a goal after coming off the bench to score in a 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday. Six days after confirming he will be leaving his boyhood club at the end of the season, Torres
