Tottenham all but condemn Chelsea to the hell of the Europa League - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Tottenham all but condemn Chelsea to the hell of the Europa League – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Tottenham all but condemn Chelsea to the hell of the Europa League
Goal.com
This is the kind of match they have in mind when they speak about six-pointers. Win and get within two points. Lose and fall back to eight. Chelsea were effectively playing for their Champions League lives at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Make no mistake …
Conte unconcerned about losing his job
Chelsea and Spurs fans unite to pay tribute to Ray Wilkins ahead of Premier League match
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!