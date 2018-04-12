Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino Insists Toby Alderweireld Still Has A Future At The Club — Nigeria Today

Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino Insists Toby Alderweireld Still Has A Future At The Club

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is “sure” Toby Alderweireld will play for Tottenham before the end of the season.

Toby Alderweireld has not played a Premier League game for Tottenham since the end of October despite the fact that he has already recovered from a hamstring problem since the early stages of 2018.

Alderweireld played for Belgium during the recent international break, but has not been involved in Spurs’ last two matches against Chelsea and Stoke City.

The 29-year-old will see his current deal with Tottenham expire next summer, and it is understood that he is refusing to sign the offer on the table, which has led to a host of speculation.

Pochettino, however, has insisted that he would have no problems selecting the Belgian.

“I think we make a drama sometimes for small things,” Pochettino told reporters. “After 14 games unbeaten there’s no point talking about a player that did not play and was injured for a long time. Toby is still our player [with a] two-year contract.

“I’m sure he’s going to play [before] the end of the season. He’s doing well, he’s training and he only needs to wait for his opportunity.”

