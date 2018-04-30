Tottenham move closer to Champions League qualification as Harry Kane and Dele Alli down Watford - The Independent — Nigeria Today

Tottenham move closer to Champions League qualification as Harry Kane and Dele Alli down Watford – The Independent
Tottenham move closer to Champions League qualification as Harry Kane and Dele Alli down Watford
When Tottenham Hotspur and their supporters look back at their year exiled at Wembley Stadium it is unlikely they will remember much about this match. Dele Alli continued his goalscoring form following a goalkeeping mistake and Harry Kane kept the …
