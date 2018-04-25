Tottenham's Fernando Llorente Open To Athletic Bilbao Return After Lack Of Game Time - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

Tottenham’s Fernando Llorente Open To Athletic Bilbao Return After Lack Of Game Time – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
Tottenham's Fernando Llorente Open To Athletic Bilbao Return After Lack Of Game Time
The striker has had a frustrating debut season with Spurs as he has been on the bench for 19 of his 22 games. And the Daily Mirror say Athletic Bilbao are interested in bringing him back to the club. Fernando Llorente has managed just one Premier …
Tottenham striker wants Chelsea move
