Tough Luck or Coincidence? Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora Loses Lucrative Appointments in a Row — Nigeria Today

Tough Luck or Coincidence? Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora Loses Lucrative Appointments in a Row

There is no gainsaying Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora suffers the brute end of tough luck. Soon after experiencing a succession of disappointments, his recent dream of becoming an ambassador has dissipated into thin air, like a worthless imagination, fed upon illusion and put to death by reality. Call it fatal coincidence or tough luck, Mamora has been through a lot of disappointments in his political career.

It could be recalled that he wanted to become governor of Lagos State but he was dropped and replaced with Babatunde Fashola by ex-Lagos governor and APC leader, Bola Tinubu. He wanted to go back to the Senate but he was replaced with another person.

And just recently, his dream of becoming an ambassador ended abruptly. This development came to be via the resubmitted list of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for ratification by President Muhammadu Buhari. The name of Mamora, which was in the original list was conspicuously missing from the new one. This was the second time that Mamora experienced a near appointment in the new administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. He was pencilled down to become the Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority in recognition of his energetic efforts during the campaign trail. But he lost out barely 48hrs to the announcement.

Again he has been dropped. Sadly, he turned down an appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari. The President appointed Mamora as the Chairman of the Abuja Investment and Infrastructure Centre (AIIC) but the ex-legislator was said to have rejected the offer.

Mamora was the Deputy Director-General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation during the 2015 presidential election.

He was said to have argued that the appointment was not befitting, adding that the people who never participated in the process that brought Buhari to power were occupying the front seats of government.

