Tow truck driver, 2 others steal Mercedes Benz G-Wagon — Nigeria Today

Tow truck driver, 2 others steal Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

A tow vehicle driver, Abiodun Olaniyi, and two others were on Tuesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing an accident vehicle — a jeep — valued at N3.5 million. The accused — Olaniyi, 40, and his accomplices, Ahmed Jimoh, 26, And Yusuf Nazif, 28 — who all reside at Magodo area […]

The post Tow truck driver, 2 others steal Mercedes Benz G-Wagon appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

