Town links teenage pregnancy to church vigils, bans it - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Town links teenage pregnancy to church vigils, bans it
A Kenyan town, Narok County, has banned churches from holding vigils as authorities say churches are to blame for the rising statistics of early pregnancies among teenagers in the area. The County Commissioner, George Natembeya, issued the ban on night …
