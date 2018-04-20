Toyin Abraham cautions fans of BBNAIJA , set to launch her own — Nigeria Today

Toyin Abraham cautions fans of BBNAIJA , set to launch her own

Toyin Abraham described the BBnaija show as just a game said fans are already taking the entire activity too far

In her post she explained that the insults and curses are getting out of hand and fans should rather use the medium to unite and enjoy the game together.

Read her post below:

Hello everybody, it is very alarming and shocking that we are taking this big brother naija thingy far. The insults and the curses are getting way out of hand. This is just a game, we are all one. It’s not like the guys in the house are from another country. They are ours, we are one! By Monday, this will all be over, the housemates will go about living their lives what happens then? I see some of the insults in my comment section but I chose to ignore because I believe this will end soon. Choose whoever you want to support without insulting one another. It is exhausting. Stop with the negativity, stop imposing your choices on others. It is not a do or die affair. Let people breathe.

Toyin Abraham, is also reported to have plans to set up her on reality TV show. This was revealed by media mogul Linda Ikeji.

According to the media entrepreneur, the reality show, titled ‘True and Bare’ will also feature Bobrisky.

Linda Ikeji has made the announcement via her Instagram profile:

Only @toyin_abraham can tell police officers to leave a place and not return. Lol. She’s like no one you’ve ever met. Pure, unpredictable, down to earth, unconventional, fun and definitely a little crazy…lol…and she shows her fans her true and pure self in her own reality show called Toyin Abraham: True and Bare, brought to you exclusively by Linda Ikeji TV. One of our shows that I am truly proud of. Can’t wait for you guys to see it, only of course on Linda Ikeji TV online and on cable

