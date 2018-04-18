Toyin Abraham reacts to Cee-C verbally abusing Tobi — Nigeria Today

Toyin Abraham reacts to Cee-C verbally abusing Tobi
Toyin Abraham reacts
Toyin Abraham like many other Nigerian celebrities and Nigerians has expressed her displeasure in the recent behavior of Cee-c.
Reacting to the viral video of Cee-C verbally abusing Tobi, the star actress who has been rooting for Tobi revealed that Cee-c took it too far while advising her followers to never act like that.
According to Toyin, this is no way to talk to a man. She captioned the video;
Now this is tooooo much…dear TOYINTITANS DON’T EVER TALK TO ANY MAN LIKE THIS..THIS IS SOOOOOO WRONG..
#emotionaltorture #thisisbad#womenneedtodobetter
