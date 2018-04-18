 Toyin Abraham reacts to Cee-C verbally abusing Tobi — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Toyin Abraham reacts to Cee-C verbally abusing Tobi

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Toyin Abraham reacts 

Toyin Abraham like many other Nigerian celebrities and Nigerians has expressed her displeasure in the recent behavior of Cee-c.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Reacting to the viral video of Cee-C verbally abusing Tobi, the star actress who has been rooting for Tobi revealed that Cee-c took it too far while advising her followers to never act like that.

According to Toyin, this is no way to talk to a man. She captioned the video;

Now this is tooooo much…dear TOYINTITANS DON’T EVER TALK TO ANY MAN LIKE THIS..THIS IS SOOOOOO WRONG..

#emotionaltorture #thisisbad#womenneedtodobetter

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Toyin Abraham reacts to Cee-C verbally abusing Tobi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.