Toyin Abraham's ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson set to wed actress, Seyi Edun (Pre-wedding photos) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Toyin Abraham’s ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson set to wed actress, Seyi Edun (Pre-wedding photos) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Toyin Abraham's ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson set to wed actress, Seyi Edun (Pre-wedding photos)
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson who happens to be actress Toyin Abraham's ex-husband, is set to ring the wedding bells again. Following his broken marriage to the actress that met its back in 2015, Niyi started dating another actress, Oluwaseyi Edun …
Narayani Shastri: These 21 photos of the actress with the husband are super romantic
Comedienne Oyinbo Princess Splits From Nigerian Husband
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!