 Toyin Abraham’s Ex-Husband, Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Actress Seyi Edun (Pre-Wedding Pictures) — Nigeria Today
Toyin Abraham’s Ex-Husband, Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Actress Seyi Edun (Pre-Wedding Pictures)

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor and director, Adeniyi Johnson who is the ex-husband of actress Toyin Abraham, is set to tie the knot again.

Following his marriage to Toyin crashed in 2015, Niyi started dating fellow actor, Oluwaseyi Edun who will officially be his wife pretty soon.

In light of their upcoming wedding ceremony, the duo shared their pre-wedding photos.

See them below;

