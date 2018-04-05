 Toyota and Subaru are developing a second-generation 86 sports coupe — Nigeria Today
Toyota and Subaru are developing a second-generation 86 sports coupe

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Word is just in from The Japan Times that Toyota and Subaru are rebooting its beloved 86 sports coupe for a second generation. The two companies supposedly just commenced development for the next-gen model for a 2021 launch.

