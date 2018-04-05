Toyota and Subaru are developing a second-generation 86 sports coupe — Nigeria Today

Toyota and Subaru are developing a second-generation 86 sports coupe

Word is just in from The Japan Times that Toyota and Subaru are rebooting its beloved 86 sports coupe for a second generation. The two companies supposedly just commenced development for the next-gen model for a 2021 launch.

The post Toyota and Subaru are developing a second-generation 86 sports coupe appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

