Trader, 26, in court for alleged assault on neighbour — Nigeria Today

Trader, 26, in court for alleged assault on neighbour

A 26-year-old trader, Hauwa Judge, who allegedly assaulted her neighbour by pouring hot water on her chest was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Hauwa, who resides at No. 17, Idowu Rafiu St., Iboru, Iyana-ipaja, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Mathew Akhaluode, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 14 at about 7.30 a.m. at her residence.

He alleged that the accused unlawfully inflicted injuries on the complainant, Doris Kelly, a nursing mother, when she poured a bucket of hot water on her chest during an argument.

“The argument started when the accused said the complainant poured urine at the entrance of her house.

“They started exchanging words before the complainant knew it; the accused poured a bucket of hot water on her.

“She was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where she is still receiving treatment,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 ( Revised ). The newsmen report that the section prescribes a three- year imprisonment for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. A. Adetunji, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties should be gainfully employed and they should show evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government. Adetunji adjourned the case until May 25, for mention.

