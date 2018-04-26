 Trader, 36, docked for defiling 12-year-old girl in friend’s apartment — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 26, 2018

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Thursday ordered the remand of a 36-year-old trader, Ibrahim Adeshina, in prison for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl. Adeshina, who resides at No. 13, Anjorin St., Ikorodu, had pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape. The magistrate, Mr W. B. Balogun, remanded the accused in prison […]

