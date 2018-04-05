 PRA organises debate competition to increase tax awareness - The Nation — Nigeria Today
The Nation

PRA organises debate competition to increase tax awareness
The Nation
LAHORE (PR)- As a forerunner part of Tax Day celebrations, PRA organised a debate competition in GC University on the topic “Tax evasion is an impediment to growth”. The purpose of the debate was to increase tax awareness amongst new generation
