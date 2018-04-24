Traffic Jam Remains Despite Opening Of New East Legon Tunnel - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today

Traffic Jam Remains Despite Opening Of New East Legon Tunnel – Peace FM Online
Peace FM Online
Traffic Jam Remains Despite Opening Of New East Legon Tunnel
Peace FM Online
The traffic situation around East Legon and its environs in Accra, is still intense despite the early opening of a newly constructed tunnel. The new tunnel was opened to traffic on Monday, and replaces the old smaller one-way tunnel, which caused …
