 Traffic Jam Remains Despite Opening Of New East Legon Tunnel - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Traffic Jam Remains Despite Opening Of New East Legon Tunnel – Peace FM Online

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Traffic Jam Remains Despite Opening Of New East Legon Tunnel
Peace FM Online
The traffic situation around East Legon and its environs in Accra, is still intense despite the early opening of a newly constructed tunnel. The new tunnel was opened to traffic on Monday, and replaces the old smaller one-way tunnel, which caused
East Legon to Spintex road opens to trafficPulse.com.gh
Video: East Legon-Spintex tunnel opened to trafficMyjoyonline.com
New road to fix East Legon – Spintex traffic congestion opens (PHOTOS)Graphic Online
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.