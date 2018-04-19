Tragedy as 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Her Pregnant Mother While Playing With Father’s Loaded Gun (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Tragedy as 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Her Pregnant Mother While Playing With Father’s Loaded Gun (Photo)

A three-year-old girl who was playing with her father’s handgun accidentally shot her pregnant mother in Indiana. According to report by The Times, The toddler was on the back seat of the family’s car, which was parked outside a shop in Merrillville, when the gun went off. The mother, Shanique Thomas, 21, was shot in […]

The post Tragedy as 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Her Pregnant Mother While Playing With Father’s Loaded Gun (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

